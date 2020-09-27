Do you make shopping lists and then forget to take them with you? Do you fumble trying to figure out which products have associated coupons? Do you wish you could easily send your shopping list to another family member? If so, this app is for you.

- When you create your shopping list, each item can be saved in your favorites so next time the item can be easily selected.

- You can associate shopping items with a particular store/location and then list only those items when desired.

- You can sort your shopping list either alphabetically or according to the item's category.

- You can reorder your categories so they list in the same order you normally shop.

- You can associate a photo with each item.

- You can indicate whether a coupon is associated with an item.

- You can attach a memo to an item.

- While shopping you can calculate the cost of items including total cost of all items.

- As you put items in your cart, you can check off each item and, upon checkout, delete all checked items from your list.

- You can email or text the list to anyone else who might be heading to the store.