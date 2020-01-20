X

Shooting Sheriff's Gun for Android

By Nightsirk Media Free

Developer's Description

By Nightsirk Media

Pick up your gun, put on your Sheriff Star and get ready to shoot the bad guys in this Western Shoot'em up game.

Shooting Sheriff's Gun is a first-person shooter in which you are a sheriff trying to catch the Wanted bad guys. Play thru a bunch of levels and shoot the henchmen before reaching the Boss. Duel and defeat him and the reward is yours Sheriff!

For defeating enemies and bosses you gain gold that can be used in the shop. Either for buying new weapons, such as guns, rifles, sniper and shotguns, or upgrading your vest, boots and sheriff hat. You can also hire an extra gun to help you shoot the bad guys. A Sheriff's work is hard, you never know when you might need an extra gun by your side.

Features:

- Guns, Rifles, Sniper and Shotguns.

- A bunch of different levels and bosses.

- Hard levels for the hardcore Shoot Emup gamers.

- Bossfights

- Thrilling and challenging duels.

- Big rewards for shooting the wanted bad guys.

- Upgrade your inventory with new items.

- Unlock achievements.

Lock and Load your gun Sheriff and let the shooting begin!

If you are a fan of classic western movies filled with duels, like The Good, The Bad and The Ugly or For A Few Dollars More, this western shooter will be perfect for you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.06

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.06

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Strike against obstacles with your dodging accomplices in the most daring chase.
Android
Subway Surfers

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

$4.99
Get back to Vice City.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Minecraft

$7.49
Embark on adventures complete with limitless possibilities as you build, mine, battle, and explore the infinite worlds.
Android
Minecraft

Gems Journey

Free
Gems Journey, classic and addictive match-3 type game!It's aim is to complete the assigned goals in given moves or seconds.Gems Journey has various...
Android
Gems Journey

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping