Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Shooting From Car - Free Car Racing & Shooting for iOS

By Free Racing and Shooting Kids Games Free

Developer's Description

By Free Racing and Shooting Kids Games

Sick of boring racing or shooting games with third person perspective?

Then Grab the wheel, load up your guns, blow off the highway. You drive your

car in cockpit view, shooting and blowing up the endless traffic.

> Realistic Car Driving Experience

> Simple Game play with Easy and Smooth Controls.

>Race, shoot, and destroy all kinds of rival traffic while speeding down the

road.

> Pick Booster Powers ups like Coin 2 X Booster and Magnet Booster Power

while driving.

> First Person Camera view featured for fastest and dangerous auto race

combat drive

> Unlock 10+ fire arms from Piston, Minigun, Riffle,Submachine gun, light

machine guns,Browning Automatic Rifle, heavy machine gun, Laser Shooter,

Flame Thrower, Missile Launcher.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Trials Frontier

Free
Looking like the real deal.
iOS
Trials Frontier

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Free
300 million players can't be wrong.
iOS
Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 7: Heat

$0.99
Hit the speed of heat in the newest, fastest, most visually stunning edition of the famed Asphalt series.
iOS
Asphalt 7: Heat

Real Racing 3

Free
Take the wheel of over 140 intensely detailed vehicles from iconic manufacturers like Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz and test your skills on an authentic 43-car race grid.
iOS
Real Racing 3

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now