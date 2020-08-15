Sign in to add and modify your software
Sick of boring racing or shooting games with third person perspective?
Then Grab the wheel, load up your guns, blow off the highway. You drive your
car in cockpit view, shooting and blowing up the endless traffic.
> Realistic Car Driving Experience
> Simple Game play with Easy and Smooth Controls.
>Race, shoot, and destroy all kinds of rival traffic while speeding down the
road.
> Pick Booster Powers ups like Coin 2 X Booster and Magnet Booster Power
while driving.
> First Person Camera view featured for fastest and dangerous auto race
combat drive
> Unlock 10+ fire arms from Piston, Minigun, Riffle,Submachine gun, light
machine guns,Browning Automatic Rifle, heavy machine gun, Laser Shooter,
Flame Thrower, Missile Launcher.