Sick of boring racing or shooting games with third person perspective?

Then Grab the wheel, load up your guns, blow off the highway. You drive your

car in cockpit view, shooting and blowing up the endless traffic.

> Realistic Car Driving Experience

> Simple Game play with Easy and Smooth Controls.

>Race, shoot, and destroy all kinds of rival traffic while speeding down the

road.

> Pick Booster Powers ups like Coin 2 X Booster and Magnet Booster Power

while driving.

> First Person Camera view featured for fastest and dangerous auto race

combat drive

> Unlock 10+ fire arms from Piston, Minigun, Riffle,Submachine gun, light

machine guns,Browning Automatic Rifle, heavy machine gun, Laser Shooter,

Flame Thrower, Missile Launcher.