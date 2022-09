Let's dance in beautiful DANMAKU!

Can you pass many difficult stages?

Let's train cute dragons of partner and try it.

The enemies are strong, but the dragons they brought up firmly are stronger!

[Features]

- Swipe only for operation. You can play freely with a single finger.

- Even those who are not good at shooting are comfortable, equipped with a breeding function that can strengthen the dragon!

- Refreshing feeling and speed feeling to beat enemies!

- Equipped with various game modes!

[Buffet Mode]

The Buffet stage is an all-you-can-eat game mode that is different from general shooting games.

If you eat meat continuously while avoiding bullets, Fever, rush into the super buffet time!

A lightly dancing boss creates a meat storm.

Buffet level rises as meat is gathered, and enemy characters that appear are powerful.

The attack will be intensified, but the chance of winning meat will also increase.

[Infinity Mode]

The composition of the infinity stage is randomly generated, and the appearing boss will become more and more powerful each time he defeats it.

How many bosses can you defeat?

[Companion System]

You can take dragons other than the main character to fight as Companion.

Let's combine the dragons with characteristic shots and find your favorite.

[Achievement system]

By achieve goal of each stage, trophies and points can be acquired.

Collect trophies and compete with rankings with players all over the world.

[Recommended for you]

- If you like beautiful DANMAKU.

- If you like a fun game.

- If you want to have a refreshing.

- If you like a dragon.

- If you like a caring game.

- If you like a strange game.

- If you like a meat.

- If you want to continue to play forever.

- If you want to achieve goal.