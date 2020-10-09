Join or Sign In

Shoot'em all - The best lockdown game for Android

By Coupons and Deals Free

Developer's Description

By Coupons and Deals

Shoot'em all is a fast paced, quick to learn yet challenging to master game.

knock em all, push em all, kill em all and knock all the bad emojis. break them all.

Tap the negative emoji to keep them away, and let through the positive ones.

Just touch the screen and shoot the emoji.

Sounds simple? It isn't. In the game, much like in reality, negativity breeds in itself, so they'll keep coming. Faster and faster.

There are three speed and many background colour options in-game.

Knock knock it's a bad emoji. Catch me as fast as you can. crush em all. push em!

How well can you manage your emotions? knock it. kill'em all.

Watch out! Don't miss the target.

What is your best score?

1. Dont get fooled!

Each level presents you with multiple emojis - shoot on the negative ones and let the positive pass. One wrong tap will result in a game over!

2. So many levels to play

Each level is unique. So many different challenges for you to solve.

3. Simple and Addicting Gameplay

Once you start you will want to keep solving the upcoming puzzles. This is the best puzzler out there!

Feature:-

1. Simple and cool UI

2. Small Size

3. Tap to shoot negative Emojis

4. Share your high score with your friends

5. Find yourself on the Leader Board

Full Specifications

What's new in version 14.5.2

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 14.5.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0


