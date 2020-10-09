Shoot'em all is a fast paced, quick to learn yet challenging to master game.

Tap the negative emoji to keep them away, and let through the positive ones.

Just touch the screen and shoot the emoji.

Sounds simple? It isn't. In the game, much like in reality, negativity breeds in itself, so they'll keep coming. Faster and faster.

There are three speed and many background colour options in-game.

Watch out! Don't miss the target.

What is your best score?

1. Dont get fooled!

Each level presents you with multiple emojis - shoot on the negative ones and let the positive pass. One wrong tap will result in a game over!

2. So many levels to play

Each level is unique. So many different challenges for you to solve.

3. Simple and Addicting Gameplay

Once you start you will want to keep solving the upcoming puzzles. This is the best puzzler out there!

Feature:-

1. Simple and cool UI

2. Small Size

3. Tap to shoot negative Emojis

4. Share your high score with your friends

5. Find yourself on the Leader Board