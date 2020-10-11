BEST Sholo Guti -Bead 16 (Damroo, ) , 3 Guti ,Tic Tac Toe , Four in a row , Dot & box and Snakes & Ladders Fully Offline in one app

Six Best Board Games In One App .Anyone can play Anywhere and Anytime Best time pass game

FEATURES:

Enjoy our all features totally free

Best BOT! Only Good players will win.

Play Offline,No need for the Internet. Play Anywhere & Anytime!

Works on any phone & Screen Sizes.User and CPU players

Suitable for all level games players

Most fun per megabyte in the world!

Help , sort and hints available

Great option for time pass

Regular Updates

Best HD Graphics

Best and smooth UI/UX

Sholo Guti

Sholo guti is a Traditional game in South East Asia , in our game you can play with AI and also player vs Player . its a two player game .Players alternate their turns.A player may only use one of their pieces in a turn, and must either make a move or perform a capture but not both.A piece may move onto any vacant adjacent point along a line.A piece may capture an opposing piece by the short leap as in draughts or Alquerque. The piece must be adjacent to the opposing piece, and leap over it onto a vacant point immediately beyond. The leap must be in a straight line and follow the pattern on the board. Captures are not mandatory. A piece can continue to capture within the same turn, and may stop capturing any time. The captured piece (or pieces) is removed from the board.The player who captures all of the other player's pieces wins

Tin Guti

Tin Guti is a very fun game, mostly played in south east asia .Its a two player game. In our game u can play with AI and player vs Player The aim is to align all the three beads in a straight line. The first to this, will be the winner. a 3x3 game board will be given. Each player will have three beads.When a player succeeds to align all his beads in a straight-line, will be the winner of the game.

Tic Tac Toe

This is one of our childhood games.we have two different modes to play u can play with AI and also with you friends in player vs player mode.The game is played on a grid that's 3 squares by 3 squares.You are X, your friend (or the computer in this case) is O. Players take turns putting their marks in empty squares.The first player to get 3 of her marks in a row (up, down, across, or diagonally) is the winner.When all 9 squares are full, the game is over.

Snakes & Ladders

Snakes and Ladders, known originally as Moksha Patam, is an ancient Indian board game for two or more players regarded today as a worldwide classic. It is played on a game board with numbered, griddle squares. A number of "ladders" and "snakes" are pictured on the board, each connecting two specific board squares. The object of the game is to navigate one's game piece, according to die rolls, from the start to the finish , helped by climbing ladders but hindered by falling down snakes.

Dot and box

The game is played starting with a rectangular array of dots. The two players take turns to join two adjacent dots with a horizontal or vertical line. If a player completes the fourth side of a box they initial that box and must draw another line.

Four in a row

It is the goal of the game to connect four of your tokens in a line. All directions (vertical, horizontal, diagonal) are allowed. Players take turns putting one of their tokens into one of the seven slots. A token falls down as far as possible within a slot.

Our Board club has the best board game collection . We are working everyday to make games better. If you find any bugs or want any feature please give us a review or reach out to zamil@ulka.games

multiplayer option

If you enjoy our game Board club please give us a 5 Star. Thank you