Shiva Photo Frames & DP Maker for Android

By UniversalAppsStudio Free

Developer's Description

By UniversalAppsStudio

Shiva Photo Frames & DP Maker is nice & best app that lets you customize your photos. Choose a photo from your gallery or take it with device camera , select a frame and generate your photo with best effects and share your friends on the days of Maha Shivaratri or other or save it on your device on one simple touch.

APP FEATURES:

Top best collection of high definition frames & stickers related Lord Shiva & Maha Shivaratri.

Select a photo from gallery or capture it with your camera phone.

This app give you different special effects to customized your photo.

Rotate, scale, zoom or drag the photo to fit the frame as you like.

44 different Sticker designs are provided to you in this app.

20 different landscape photo frame designs are provided to you in this app.

28 different potrait photo frame designs are provided to you in this app.

15 different Stylish Text style are provided to you in this app.

You can easily make attractive image with your photo, frame & sticker and stylish font.

You can easily make attractive creations as DP with your photo, frame & sticker and stylish font.

Set your creations as DP of WhatsApp, Contacts, Facebook and other social networks or set as background.

Share your images via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks.

Save your created image to SD card just simple touch.

This app does not require internet connection.

App can be moved to SD Card.

Lord Shiva, also known as Mahadeva (Great God), is one of the five primary forms of God in Hinduism. He is depicted as an omniscient Yogi who lives an ascetic life on Mount Kailash, with wife Parvati and his two children, Ganesha and Kartikeya. Shiva is also regarded as the patron god of yoga and arts.

Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in honour of the god Shiva. There is a Shivaratri in every luni-solar month of the Hindu calendar, on the month's 13th night/14th day, but once a year in late winter (February/March, or Phalguna) and before the arrival of spring, marks Maha Shivaratri which means "the Great Night of Shiva".

So download Shiva Photo Frames & DP Maker app and easily customize your photos and share your images via WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Email and other social networks and celebrate Maha Shivaratri festival or other days with best wishes to all...

Note: Please give us feedback & ratings for support.

Thanks.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

