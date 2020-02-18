An Official US Navy mobile application, produced by the Navy PMW 240 Program and NETC.

The Ships & Aircraft Training app provides a fun, easy way to learn to identify a wide range of modern and historical naval aircraft, surface/subsurface ships, and equipment. From carriers and destroyers to submarines and weapons systems, visual identification is an important first step to understanding the capabilities and foundational assets that contribute to our rich naval history.

Part of the e-Sailor series of mobile apps, Ships & Aircraft Training uses an intuitive digital flashcard system for quick and enhanced learning. A user can methodically pan through 100 categorized flashcards or jump to specific topics of interest using the dropdown menu.

Explore the early days of naval history through flashcards of wooden sailing ships, World War era battleships, modern Carrier Battle Groups, and supersonic aircraft. The cards also include information on modern aircraft, ships, submarines, unmanned surface vessels, and unmanned underwater vehicles.

Personalize your own learning experience by marking individual cards easy or tough and move more challenging cards to the top of the virtual stack for more frequent review. Use the stats tracker to monitor your progress and watch as the number of tough cards decreases. Test your knowledge by resetting the statistics and see if you can answer them all!

The e-Sailor initiative was instituted by the Master Chief Petty Office of the Navy. e-Sailor leverages state-of-the-art mobile technologies to transform training and enhance curriculum delivery methodologies at Recruit Training Command. The e-Sailor series of mobile apps is being developed to support this effort. The goal of e-Sailor is to increase the quality of work and quality of life for the 21st Century Sailor!