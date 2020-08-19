Join or Sign In

Shippn - Worldwide Shop & Ship for iOS

By Legrin LLC

By Legrin LLC

Shopping from abroad is as easy as pie with Shippn App!

Shippn is an international package forwarding community that enables people to shop from over 20 countries.

Basically, there are shoppers and hosts in our community. Shoppers need help shopping from abroad to overcome issues with international delivery. Hosts are individuals who can provide their addresses for shopping and help with international package forwarding.

There are 3 basic steps for shopping from abroad with Shippn:

1- Get your local address from our hosts in the country you want to shop from.

2- Use your host's address as your delivery address at checkout.

3- Your host receives the package on your behalf in few days and sends it to your address via trusted logistic companies.

You will receive your package within 1-5 business days!

Shippn users get the following benefits with using this application:

- Create a shipping order with one click

- Calculate shipping costs instantly

- Update your package's information

- Track your package's delivery status

- Get push notifications for all package status updates

- Contact our customer service directly

Shippn's goal is to create the borderless world for people. We have shipped more than thousands of packages since the day we started and today, we continue to serve more than 10.000 Shippn users. With the help of our business partners as DHL, FedEx, TNT, and UPS, we provide the most reliable global shipping service at affordable prices for everyone.

Join our community and start shopping from any merchants around the world, we deliver your order to you regardless of where you live!

Version 1.8

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 1.8

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
