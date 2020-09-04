Sign in to add and modify your software
Shining Verse Ringtone and Alert as your Android Ringtone!
Set your ringtone to the hit Shining Verse!
Shining is a popular song by DJ Khaled, Beyonce, Jay-Z. This ringtone is the highest quality digitally rerecorded version of the Original Song Shining by DJ Khaled, Beyonce, Jay-Z
You Can
- Set your Default ringtone, assign to a specific Contact, and/or set as an Alarm.
- Set a short Shining Alert tone as a TEXT/Notification Alert.
Setup
It is very simple to maximize your use of this this Ringtone app -
- Just download and open your Shining Ringtone app
- You will see two items 1 - Shining Ringtone and 2 - Shining Alert Tone
- You can preview the file before making it your Default ringtone, assign to a Contact or set as an Alarm
- You can also set as an Alert tone so when you receive text and email etc, your phone will ring with a very short version