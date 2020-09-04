Join or Sign In

Shining Verse Ringtone & Alert for Android

By Hit Songs Ringtones $0.99

Developer's Description

By Hit Songs Ringtones

Shining Verse Ringtone and Alert as your Android Ringtone!

Set your ringtone to the hit Shining Verse!

Shining is a popular song by DJ Khaled, Beyonce, Jay-Z. This ringtone is the highest quality digitally rerecorded version of the Original Song Shining by DJ Khaled, Beyonce, Jay-Z

You Can

- Set your Default ringtone, assign to a specific Contact, and/or set as an Alarm.

- Set a short Shining Alert tone as a TEXT/Notification Alert.

This is the highest quality digitally rerecorded version of the Original Music.

Setup

It is very simple to maximize your use of this this Ringtone app -

- Just download and open your Shining Ringtone app

- You will see two items 1 - Shining Ringtone and 2 - Shining Alert Tone

- You can preview the file before making it your Default ringtone, assign to a Contact or set as an Alarm

- You can also set as an Alert tone so when you receive text and email etc, your phone will ring with a very short version

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
