Shimajiro's Adventures for iOS

By Ideal Binary Free

Join Shimajiro and friends in a series of magical interactive books.

Download and enjoy your first Shimajiro book for free. In Treasure Island, Shimajiro and his friends discover a mysterious old map. They take a journey on a big ship to the island to go on a treasure hunt. Shimajoro and his friends need to be careful. They're not the only ones looking for the treasure.

Each book is packed with interactivity, replayable games and activities. While your child is learning to read theyre actively taking part in the story by helping Shimajiro.

If you enjoy Treasure Island then theres plenty more adventures coming soon. Check out Sunshine Carnival and Christmas Wishes!

Download another book from our ever expanding Shimajiro library.

- Featuring StoryToys unique 3D interactive pop-up screens, our apps have been enjoyed by millions of children around the world.

- Learn to read and increase your childs vocabulary with Shimajiro.

- Replayable games and fun activities come with every book.

- New titles added regularly. - Read to Me, Read it myself, and Autoplay modes.

- Beautiful musical scores and amazing sound effects.

- Fully narrated by professional actors.

- Language support for Japanese and English.

Children love learning with Shimajiro!

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
