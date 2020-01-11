X

Shhh & Sleep HD for iOS

By Meghna Sibal $1.99

Developer's Description

By Meghna Sibal

The HD version provides these additional benefits:

Play offline no need for an internet connection, saving data/wifi

Go ad-free

Allow you to lock the phone screen and save battery

Multitaskallow Shhh and Sleep to play in the background

Greater volume control

Gentle shushing sounds to help your baby fall asleep.

More effective than lullabies or white noise.

We all know getting a baby to sleep can be tricky! And shushing for a baby can be tiring, especially if your baby is crying constantly!

Play the shushing sounds to calm your baby to sleep. Check out all the shushing sounds to see what suits your baby.

Featuring 12 different female and 12 different male shushing sounds.

The Shhh & Sleep app helps soothe your baby to sleep and if you've spent hours shushing your baby to sleep, you'll want to try this app!

Using the app is simple, just play the shushing sounds close to your baby and the app will play continuously until you switch it off. Your baby will calm down, relax and then drift off to sleep.

With over 50 million minutes of playback on YouTube, these are some of our real-life reviews:

"A year later and still using this. This has saved me so much sleep and running out of breath lol. Love this. My son can't tell the difference!" -Devan Johnson

"This is literally the best shushing sounds ever!!!!!! Thank you so much soooooooo much I could kiss you this works like a charm" -Mhmm Rossik

"Thank you for uploading this sound effect. I have tried so many different sounds but didn't work and this one is a life saver helps my little girl dose of to sleep" -Inderjeet Dandiwal

"Thanks for saving me shushing man" -Kristina Harper

"Thank you, it's amazing how much it helps" -Emo-EWe

all need a little shush in our life.

What's new in version 1.2

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
