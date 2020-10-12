Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Sheona Hosie Hair & Beauty provides a great customer experience for its clients with this simple and interactive app, helping them feel beautiful and look Great.
App Features
* Book an appointment 24/7
* Meet our team
* Keep a record of your service history
* Reap the benefits of our loyalty program
* Get exclusive special offers
* View Our Gallery
* Get Directions
And More