Shelf - Comic/Manga collector for iOS

Richard Greene

Richard Greene

Keep track of what comics or manga you have at home when you go to your local Comic shop with this simple app!

Never rely on memory or list making to make sure what you are about to buy at Comic-Con isn't already stashed away in a long box at home! Whether it's your favorite Marvel comic series to a long-running Manga you can be sure you can add it to your Shelf using the "Search to Add" feature.

The Shelf app is used to effectively represent what comics you own from the convenience of your iPhone or iPad.

Shelf in a nutshell

- Create a new collection or a "Shelf" which you can store all books that relate to each other. (e.g Moon knight (2014))

- Use the power of the biggest comic and manga wiki on the internet, Comic Vine, to search for comics to add to a shelf.

- Add one or more comics to a Shelf at a time.

- Take a closer look: all search results have an info page button that displays all the important details (title, issue number, cover art, and release date) just so you can be sure you're selecting the right book. Now with AR view!

-Rearrange or delete any item within a Shelf or delete a whole Shelf.

- Simple and clean interface for straight-to-the-point use!

NOTE: This is not a comic e-reader but a lightweight utility app.

What's new in version 1.2

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
