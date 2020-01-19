X

Sheldon's Whip for Android

Sheldon Whip, similar application that uses Sheldon on the Big Bang theory , the application plays a sound when you shake the phone like a whip , have fun teasing your friends with this great application, just install and enjoy , requires no configuration any.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Shake your smartphone as if it were a real whip and execute sound application .

TO CONSIDER:

The phone should include gyroscope to work with agitation, if such has only just press the image of the whip and play the sound.

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version 1.2.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
