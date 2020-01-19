Sheldon Whip, similar application that uses Sheldon on the Big Bang theory , the application plays a sound when you shake the phone like a whip , have fun teasing your friends with this great application, just install and enjoy , requires no configuration any.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Shake your smartphone as if it were a real whip and execute sound application .

TO CONSIDER:

The phone should include gyroscope to work with agitation, if such has only just press the image of the whip and play the sound.