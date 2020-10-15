Join or Sign In

Shekinah Radio 96.1 FM christian - gospel for Android

By RadiosFree Free

Developer's Description

By RadiosFree

Shekinah Radio 96.1 FM christian - gospel

In this application, we find a selection of radios to practice during the day.

It is easy to use, you can listen to your favorite music online, easy to find music styles and totally free.

You can listen to your favorite music with headphones or not, and you can also block your cell phone and still enjoy the radio.

The application will continue to work even if your cell phone is blocked.

Shekinah Radio 96.1 FM christian - gospel is an application, which contains a variety of the best radio stations for your enjoyment.

Shekinah Radio 96.1 FM christian - gospel has the best music separated by musical styles such as: rock and roll, meditation, hit and pop, classical music, bachata, salsa, merengue, cumbia, rap, hip hop, reggae,jazz and blues,and much more.

Listen to a variety of radios, quickly, easily and totally free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

