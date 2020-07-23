There are 100+ Black-owned businesses in the Bay Area. Download Shead to learn more about these businesses, their owners, and the Black community around you.

What do we know?

Its hard to be young, Black, and new to the Bay Area.

What do we believe?

You deserve to feel at home where you live and we can help.

How can we help?

We can reintroduce you to the Bay Area through 100+ stories about Black-owned businesses and their owners.

What types of businesses?

Soul Food. Bars. Nail Salons. Yoga Studios. Diners. Art Galleries. Spas. Boutiques. Barber Shops. Juice Bars. Hair Salons. Caribbean Food. Cannabis Shops. Gyms. Bookstores. Adult Shops. Vegan Food. And much, much more. Download the app to be introduced to them all!