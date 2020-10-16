Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Shawn Mendes Offline ~ New Mp3 & Friends for Android

By kaysmusic Free

Developer's Description

By kaysmusic

We have collected some of the best songs from Shawn Mendes & Friends so that fans all over the world can enjoy selected songs anywhere and only feel offline.

There is no doubt to enjoy various songs from Shawn Mendes & Friends we have compiled and made it an application that can be listened to without an internet quota.

Shawn Mendes Offline ~ New Mp3 & Friends is the best choice application for playing the best offline songs from Shawn Mendes Offline ~ New Mp3 & Friends

The advantages of Shawn Mendes Offline ~ New Mp3 & Friends :

1. Offline mode

2. Clear sound quality

3. Light capacity

4. The best song choice

5. A new look

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now