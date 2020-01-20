ft Shawn Mendes- Seorita

Havana

ft Ed Sheeran, Cardi B - South of the Border

ft Major Lazer, Bad Bunny - Know No Better

ft Shawn Mendes, - I Know What You Did Last Summer

ft Mark Ronson - Find U Again

ft Bazzi, - Beautiful

ft Pitbull, - Hey Ma (Spanish Version)

ft Machine Gun Kelly - Bad Things

ft Alejandro Sanz, - Mi Persona Favorita

ft Daddy Yankee, & Daddy Yankee - Havana

Crying in the Club

Real Friends

OMG

Never Be the Same

Consequences

She Loves Control

ft BT Band - Hey Ma

In the Dark

Inside Out

ft Camila Cabello - Seorita

ft Khalid,Joel Little - Youth

Kid In Love

Life Of The Party

Crazy

ft Elvis Presley, Post Malone, Darius Rucker

Hold On

I Don't Even Know Your Name

ft Teddy Geiger, Geoff Warburton, Scott Harris ...

Nervous

Fallin' All In You

ft Julia Michaels - Like To Be You

Never Be Alone

ft Camila Cabello - I Know What You Did Last Su...

If I Can't Have You

Stitches

There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Mercy

Treat You Better

ft Zedd- Lost In Japan