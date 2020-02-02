X

Shaw's Star Market Pharmacy for Android

By Albertsons Companies Free

Shaw's Star Market Pharmacy App

Its easy to manage your prescriptions on the go anywhere and anytime with Shaw's Star Market convenient Pharmacy App.

Features:

Refills Request a refill by entering your prescription number

Transfers Transfer your prescriptions to any Shaw's Star Market Pharmacy

Prescription Management Easily view and manage prescription details including dosage, refill status, expiration date, prescribing physician, pharmacy location and more

Notifications Opt in to receive instant notifications and texts reminding you when prescriptions are due for a refill or ready to be picked up

Pharmacy Locator Find a Shaw's Star Market Pharmacy near you by entering your ZIP code or using your current location

Account Management Set up and manage accounts for each of your family members in one place

Appointment Management Create appointment reminders and add your prescribing physicians information for easy access

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 7.2.4820

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

