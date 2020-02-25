Sharon's Letters is a free hidden objects game for kids and adults!!

Kevin is a grown up person that today lives in a city that is very strange to him. He actually didn't want to leave his birth town and go work somewhere else, but he had an important mission and that's why he accepted it. His great love named Sharon has tried so hard to keep up with the relationship and she found that writing love letters to him is the right thing to be done. Some of the letters Kevin actually received, but some not. Believe it or not, the reason for that is Sharon's father. Wanting to protect his daughter, her father started collecting Sharon's letters. Help him by finding hidden objects in this game!!

We've added Game Center in this game and you can show off your skills to your friends by sharing High Score on Game Center.

Features:

=> More than 12+ Levels divided into 3 worlds.

=> Hint is available for your help,if You can't find objects! Here we give You 10 hints for free!

=> Each level you have to find out 10 hidden objects ,which is challenging for you!

=> Play carefully don't touch anywhere,every wrong touch you lose score!

=> Spin the Wheel to earn more bonus points.

=> Surprise Bonus Points in each level.

=> Game Center is available to challenge your friends!

This app is available for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch!

download it today for free, and play amazing mind testing apps!

-: Crazybox Studio :-

Visit us: http://www.crazyboxstudio.com/

Like us: https://www.facebook.com/CrazyboxStudio

Follow us:@CrazyboxStudio

CONTACT US

Let us know what you think! Ideas? Suggestions? Need Technical Support? Contact us 24/7 at info@crazyboxstudio.com