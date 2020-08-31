Join or Sign In

Sharky's Rewards for Android

By Paytronix Systems Free

Developer's Description

By Paytronix Systems

Earn one point for every dollar you spend on food and beverages at participating locations every time you check in using Sharky's Loyalty App. The app also features instant promotions, early notification on upcoming promotions and new menu items. Find your favorite location, order online, and more through the Sharky's App. Some exclusions apply.

Download the app today for free and start earning:

Existing Fin Addicts will keep their Sharky's Bucks, Points, and Gift Card balances when switching to the app

Earn 1 reward point for every $1 spent (pre-tax)

100 points = $7 in Sharky's Bucks

We automatically convert your points into Sharky's Bucks for you

Sharky's Bucks are valid 90 days

Receive $5 in Sharky's Bucks for your birthday, valid the entire month of your birthday.

What's new in version 17.20.2017071401

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 17.20.2017071401

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
