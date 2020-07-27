In shark simulator play as blue monster sized shark fish which is hungry and angry with sea attack and beach rampage missions. Shark Simulator Games: Sea & Beach Attack is a typical wild simulator with best of shark games. Become the killer shark of the seas & oceans and munch on scared humans and scuba divers. Sharks have evolved themselves so that they can tear apart their victim when they are hungry or angry. In shark hunting games, attack beach people when they are unaware from sudden powerful jaw attack of shark which is bigger like a whale. Shark simulator games were never been so horrific. Shark sim 2020, people will try to escape from shark attack but angry shark will crush them all in shark games which is best of shark attack games. Complete all tasks includes shark fighting with mermaid princess, shark fighting with sea queen etc attack on boats, ships and city police to trample down the sea in shark simulator games 2020.

Angry Shark Sea Rampage: Wild Animal Games

Missions may include collecting stars, hunting down, fishes etc, hunting and attacking other sharks and human in shark games 2020. Start ultimate shark rampage in deep blue and wide ocean sea in shark beach attack. Adventures in deep sea with shark attack simulator with powerful jaw attack of blue fish sea shark which is much hungry and finding its prey in shark hunting games. Hunt scuba divers in shark fish hunting super adventure challenge. This underwater shark attack simulator game is specially designed for the lovers of shark simulator games and shark beach attack. Now control the sharks that are rushing for hunting, terrorize the waters, go on a frantic ocean rampage, and come back with a full stomach after angry shark sea rampage. Use the on screen navigation keys to move left and right, passing through the way point to collect target & scores in the shark sim. Underwater shark hunter killing machines are deployed by professionals. Shark attacks on mermaids is worst nightmare for them.

Wild Shark Beach Attack: Deadly Shark Hunt

Be a wild shark fish and start hunting adventures on sea beach as you are hungry and want to eat some meals and sea predators in shark simulator 2020. This is exotic sea animals hunting game with best of our shark sim. Explore through the big ocean and survive as the biggest bloody shark around. Sea world have rampages against small creatures in shark games. Shark hunter near beach looking to kill some sharks just hunt and eat them as you are mighty wild shark like a blue big whale. Explore a beautiful aquatic world and be a wild angry shark like the great white, blue and Megalodon! Get ready for shark attack with this wild simulator make a strategy of hunting in deep underwater and on sea beach in shark simulator games. Enjoy the shark vs mermaid with exotic shark hunting gameplay.

Features of Shark Simulator Games: Sea & Beach Attack

Huge Ocean & city beach for ultimate hunting.

Complete shark fighting missions such as shark vs mermaid, shark vs sea queen and shark vs city police.

Realistic water physics for easy shark movements.

Brilliant aquatic graphics, live water affects visuals.

Easy shark hunting controls in shark simulator.

Enjoy beach hunting & sea shark hunting adventure.