ShareTree.app for iOS

By Drew Selfridge Free

Developer's Description

By Drew Selfridge

How do you send messages to someone if you do not have their contact information?

You cant.

Or you can use ShareTree.

ShareTree is the quickest and simplest way to make a connection with someone.

No phone numbers. No emails. No usernames or passwords.

Want to tell that restaurant how bad the service was tonight? Scan their ShareTree.

Want to quickly share a pic with someone you just met? Scan their ShareTree.

With one scan, ShareTree creates an instant, anonymous connection between two parties. Chat, share pictures, provide feedback or promotional information. Use the connection for as long as you want. Disable or delete the connection at anytime.

* Quickly share group photos to multiple phones

* Capture and share contact information at networking events

* Easily transfer files from phone to phone

The uses are truly endless.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.2.6

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 0.2.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
