Share Up - File Transfer & Sharing
Share or Transfer files using the Latest File Sharing app that allows you to send and receive files without an internet connection!
6 Simple ways to share files
Send & receive all types of files
Share Large files
ShareUp with multiple device at the same time
Super Unique app UI
The latest transfer app is packed with super features like:
Start sharing files with ease:
Share app support 6 easy ways to transfer files like Share on browser, set up hotspot or use existing networks, share easily with scanning QR code and for more advance users connect with an IP Address
Transfer & Share all
Easily share images, videos, music, texts and app anytime anywhere with multiple content share support!
Backup Android device data
Need to backup for your new Android device? Share folders as they are for backup purpose
Super Unique UI
Light, Fast & clean Sharing app UI. Categorized file manger system for easy sharing!
Categories like documents, downloads, photos, music and more
Pause & Resume transfer
Oh you missed that network and all your file sharing progress down to zero, don't worry Share app can handle network changes
Advance Features
Network selection after speed measurement
You can resume interrupted transfer easily
Share large files in a single click
Introducing texts exchange
Required Permissions
- For browsing the files: Storage permission
- Using hotspot (Android 6.0+): Writing system settings
- Directly sending to ShareUp hotspot (Android 6.0+): ShareUp will need location permission to read network setting and connection info
- Using QR Code to share (Android 6.0+): Camera permission is used to scan QR codes.
Many Thanks for the Install. Enjoy