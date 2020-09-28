Share Up - File Transfer & Sharing

Share or Transfer files using the Latest File Sharing app that allows you to send and receive files without an internet connection!

6 Simple ways to share files

Send & receive all types of files

Share Large files

ShareUp with multiple device at the same time

Super Unique app UI

The latest transfer app is packed with super features like:

Start sharing files with ease:

Share app support 6 easy ways to transfer files like Share on browser, set up hotspot or use existing networks, share easily with scanning QR code and for more advance users connect with an IP Address

Transfer & Share all

Easily share images, videos, music, texts and app anytime anywhere with multiple content share support!

Backup Android device data

Need to backup for your new Android device? Share folders as they are for backup purpose

Super Unique UI

Light, Fast & clean Sharing app UI. Categorized file manger system for easy sharing!

Categories like documents, downloads, photos, music and more

Pause & Resume transfer

Oh you missed that network and all your file sharing progress down to zero, don't worry Share app can handle network changes

Advance Features

Network selection after speed measurement

You can resume interrupted transfer easily

Share large files in a single click

Introducing texts exchange

Required Permissions

- For browsing the files: Storage permission

- Using hotspot (Android 6.0+): Writing system settings

- Directly sending to ShareUp hotspot (Android 6.0+): ShareUp will need location permission to read network setting and connection info

- Using QR Code to share (Android 6.0+): Camera permission is used to scan QR codes.

Many Thanks for the Install. Enjoy