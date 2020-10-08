Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Shakespeare's sonnets - sync transcript for iOS

By Anh Nguyen $0.99

Developer's Description

By Anh Nguyen

This app combines Shakespeare's sonnets with professional narration enabling advanced functions like sync transcript, read aloud (a professional narration synchronized with the highlighted text.)

Benefits of Read aloud feature:

a valuable tool for people affected by reading disorders and dyslexia

a useful tool for kids to learn reading or for people to learn a foreign language

allowing everybody to enjoy their favourite novels by reading, listening or reading+listening

Basic features:

Change font, font size

Day and Night reading mode

Highlight texts

Read aloud

If you want to suggest a new feature or report a bug, please send feedback to us at sudoapps.developer@gmail.com. Thank you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now