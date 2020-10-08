Sign in to add and modify your software
This app combines Shakespeare's sonnets with professional narration enabling advanced functions like sync transcript, read aloud (a professional narration synchronized with the highlighted text.)
Benefits of Read aloud feature:
a valuable tool for people affected by reading disorders and dyslexia
a useful tool for kids to learn reading or for people to learn a foreign language
allowing everybody to enjoy their favourite novels by reading, listening or reading+listening
Basic features:
Change font, font size
Day and Night reading mode
Highlight texts
Read aloud
If you want to suggest a new feature or report a bug, please send feedback to us at sudoapps.developer@gmail.com. Thank you!