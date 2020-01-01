William Shakespeare's all Sonnets(154) and their Analysis with explanation are the main focus of this app.
1-From fairest creatures we desire increase
2-When forty winters shall beseige thy brow
3-Look in thy glass, and tell the face thou viewest
4-Unthrifty loveliness, why dost thou spend
5-Those hours, that with gentle work did frame
6-Then let not winter's ragged hand deface
7-Lo! in the orient when the gracious light
8-Music to hear, why hear'st thou music sadly?
9-Is it for fear to wet a widow's eye
10-For shame! deny that thou bear'st love to any,
11 As fast as thou shalt wane so fast thou grow'st
12 When I do count the clock that tells the time
13 O that you were yourself, but love you are
14 Not from the stars do I my judgement pluck
15 When I consider everything that grows
16 But wherefore do not you a mightier way
17 Who will believe my verse in time to come
18 Shall I compare thee to a Summer's day?
19 Devouring time blunt thou the lion's paws
20 A woman's face with nature's own hand
21 So is it not with me as with that Muse
22 My glass shall not persuade me I am old
23 As an unperfect actor on the stage
24 Mine eye hath played the painter and hath
25 Let those who are in favour with their stars
26 Lord of my love, to whom in vassalage
27 Weary with toil, I haste me to my bed
28 How can I then return in happy plight
29 When in disgrace with fortune and men's eyes
30 When to the sessions of sweet silent thought
31 Thy bosom is endeared with all hearts
32 If thou survive my well contented day
33 Full many a glorious morning have I seen
34 Why didst thou promise such a beauteous day
35 No more be grieved at that which thou hast
36 Let me confess that we two must be twain
37 As a decrepit father takes delight
38 How can my Muse want subject to invent
39 Oh how thy worth with manners may I sing
40 Take all my loves, my love, yea take them all
41 Those pretty wrongs that liberty commits
42 That thou hast her it is not all my grief
43 When most I wink then do mine eyes best see
44 If the dull substance of my flesh were thought
45 The other two, slight air and purging fire
46 Mine eye and heart are at a mortal war
47 Betwixt mine eye and heart a league is took
48 How careful was I when I took my way
49 Against that time, if ever that time come
50 How heavy do I journey on my way
51 Thus can my love excuse the slow offence
52 So am I as the rich whose blessed key
53 What is your substance, whereof are you made
54 Oh how much more doth beauty beauteous seem
55 Not marble nor the gilded monuments
56 Sweet love renew thy force, be it not said
57 Being your slave what should I do but tend
58 That God forbid, that made me first your slave
59 If there be nothing new, but that which is
60 Like as the waves make towards the pebbled shore
61 Is it thy will thy image should keep open
62 Sin of self-love possesseth all mine eye
63 Against my love shall be as I am now
64 When I have seen by Time's fell hand defaced
65 Since brass, nor stone, nor earth, nor boundless sea
66 Tired with all these for restful death I cry
67 Ah wherefore with infection should he live
68 Thus is his cheek the map of days outworn
69 Those parts of thee that the world's eye doth view
70 That thou art blamed shall not be thy defect
and rest of the sonnets
