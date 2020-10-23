Shake Unlock/Lock, allows you to unlock/lock by shaking your device.

- Toggle the above On/Off switch to Start/Stop the Shake Unlock/Lock Service.

- Lock/Unlock the screen by shaking your device

Note :

Shake Unlock/Lock Service starts on Reboot

For Lock Service you need to activate Admin access

To uninstall deactive admin:Settings->Security->Device Administrator

Any suggestions/bugs/features please post in comments or drop a mail : mailcodificador@gmail.com