Shake Unlock/Lock, allows you to unlock/lock by shaking your device.
- Toggle the above On/Off switch to Start/Stop the Shake Unlock/Lock Service.
- Lock/Unlock the screen by shaking your device
Note :
Shake Unlock/Lock Service starts on Reboot
For Lock Service you need to activate Admin access
To uninstall deactive admin:Settings->Security->Device Administrator
Any suggestions/bugs/features please post in comments or drop a mail : mailcodificador@gmail.com