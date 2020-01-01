Did you know that you may be smoking up to 20 cigarettes per day, just for living in a big city?

Quite scary, right? "Sh**t! I Smoke" was what we said when we first saw this article about the equivalence between air pollution and cigarette smoking. We were smoking between up to 8 cigarettes everyday without even touching one!

So we created this quick application for you to know how many cigarettes you are smoking in your city. You can share the number and help raise awareness about the risks of air pollution.