Sezam Group | Odessa for Android

By SE-ZAM, TOV Free

Restaurant network Sezam is even closer.

No more plastic cards!

We have a special loyalty system for you!

You will be the first to learn about our unique promotions and special offers

Order food at home or office? Easy and fast!

By installing the application, you automatically become a member of our loyalty program. Earn points and make yourself a discount whenever you like!

You will not miss the events you are interested due to notifications. You will always find out about novelties in the menu first!

About Us:

The network of restaurants Sezam is represented by Farsh, 3 barashka, each of which is unique in its own way, but shares common values: uncompromising quality and hospitality to their guests. Years of experience in the market allows us to find the best products, create popular concepts and thoughtful interiors.

What's new in version 1.0.3

Release March 2, 2020
Date Added March 2, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
