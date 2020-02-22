X

Sewing & Stitchery Expo 2020 for iOS

By Washington State University Free

Developer's Description

By Washington State University

Official App of Sewing & Stitchery Expo

This is the official event app for Sewing & Stitchery Expo in Puyallup, WA. Attendee's, vendors, and the like can download the app from the app store and create a free account to experience Expo like never before with the following features:

*Complete schedule of classes, evening events, and teacher listings;

* Vendor list, including booth numbers and Expo floor plan;

* Venue and local area maps;

* Expo information and announcements;

* Connect with other Expo attendees, give feedback, and post photos.

The Sewing & Stitchery Expo is where your creative community comes together. It is four full days of learning, connecting, and inspiration for sewing enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a lifetime quilter, seasoned maker, devoted cosplayer, or whimsical DIY-er, you'll find a wide variety of activities and resources to spark your imagination and help bring your creative visions to life.

Shop. Learn. Experience.

Available for USA and Canada.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping