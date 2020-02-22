Official App of Sewing & Stitchery Expo

This is the official event app for Sewing & Stitchery Expo in Puyallup, WA. Attendee's, vendors, and the like can download the app from the app store and create a free account to experience Expo like never before with the following features:

*Complete schedule of classes, evening events, and teacher listings;

* Vendor list, including booth numbers and Expo floor plan;

* Venue and local area maps;

* Expo information and announcements;

* Connect with other Expo attendees, give feedback, and post photos.

The Sewing & Stitchery Expo is where your creative community comes together. It is four full days of learning, connecting, and inspiration for sewing enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a lifetime quilter, seasoned maker, devoted cosplayer, or whimsical DIY-er, you'll find a wide variety of activities and resources to spark your imagination and help bring your creative visions to life.

Shop. Learn. Experience.

Available for USA and Canada.