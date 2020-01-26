Download the Official Sevenoaks Town F.C. App Today!

Everything you need to keep up to date with the first team during the 2019-2020 season. The Sevenoaks Town F.C. mobile app has been created to bring our fans closer to the action. Regular updates bring you the latest news and results so you won't miss a goal. Take your favourite club with you wherever you go.

Features include:

- All the latest news, results and transfers with updates direct from the team

- Full fixture list with match dates and locations

- Match reports including team sheets and play by play recap

- Meet the team with player roster and bios

- Links to all the information you need to keep up to date

The official Sevenoaks Town F.C. mobile app is the place for all our fans to support the team, wherever you are in the world!