Seven Rights of Vaccine Admin - Adolescent/Adult for Android

Ensuring vaccine efficacy and patient safety is crucial to having a successful immunization program. This course trains learners to identify actions associated with each of the Seven Rights of Vaccine Administration in order to reduce the possibility of vaccination error in practice. Learners are presented with three guided scenarios featuring pediatric patients in need of various immunizations. Learners will then test their understanding of the Seven Rights during an unguided fourth scenario.

By completing this course, learners will be able to:

1. Define the Seven Rights of vaccine administration and the actions associated with each.

2. Demonstrate how to apply the seven rights of vaccine administration during procedure.

3. Describe how the Seven Rights of vaccine administration can reduce administration errors.

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 2.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
