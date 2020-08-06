Sign in to add and modify your software
SettleApp allows you to manage and split your group expenses in a simple way.
Calculate the payments to settle up minimizing the number of transfers between group members.
View charts with each user debt or credit.
Add expenses in different currencies: they will be automatically converted to your main currency.
Exclude specific people from a given expense.
Share the results via email or messaging apps.
No sign up or Internet connection required. Only currency conversion rates are periodically downloaded.