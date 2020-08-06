Join or Sign In

SettleApp - track group expenses & settle up for Android

Free

Simple Settle App

SettleApp allows you to manage and split your group expenses in a simple way.

Calculate the payments to settle up minimizing the number of transfers between group members.

View charts with each user debt or credit.

Add expenses in different currencies: they will be automatically converted to your main currency.

Exclude specific people from a given expense.

Share the results via email or messaging apps.

No sign up or Internet connection required. Only currency conversion rates are periodically downloaded.

version 1.0.3

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Android
Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

