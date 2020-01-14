X

Setlist is an app made for music fans, which allows them to discover the songs played during the last shows of their favourite bands.

A Setlist (or Set List) is a list of the songs that a band or singer intends to perform to a concert or festival.

Have you ever wondered which songs were played by the band you had just seen?

Are you going to see a concert for the first time and you'd like to have an idea of the songs you could hear tonight?

Thanks to the setlist.fm website and its huge community, it is now possible to see the list of songs that were recently played by your favourites artists.

How does it work?

1. Add an artist

You can add many artist (or band!) by clicking on the button at the top right-hand corner.

We supported every band from setlist.fm

2. Show last concert

Click on the photo of the artists you have added to check their last gigs.

3. Select a venue/date

You can see the setlist of a festival or a concert.

4. The setlist is available!

Don't forget that you can check others setlists from previous concerts too!

Just as easy as 1-2-3!

Discover now the setlists of your favorite artists such as U2, Muse, Foo Fighters, Steel Panther, Metallica, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, Shinedown, twenty one pilots, Green Day, Dead & Company, Dave Matthews Band,... Working with every bands/artist available on Setlist.fm!

Setlist Concerts featured on the App Store during March 2019 in the category 'New Apps We Love' and 'This Week's Favourites'

