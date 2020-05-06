Theme Sense Pro inspired from One M10 phone for your LG Nougat phone.You can apply the theme by going to settings, themes and selecting this theme from the selections available!

If you experience any issues please contact me directly instead of rating poorly and I will do my best to assist you with your issue. Feedback to me if you have problem or bugs in my group with screenshots:

Google plus: https://plus.google.com/communities/111709234518916948036

Email : thanhbinh10692@gmail.com

Themed apps:

~Framework

~LG Alarm Clock

~LG Backup

~LG Calendar

~LG Camera

~LG Contacts

~LG Email

~LG File Manager

~LG FM Radio

~LG Gallery

~LG Home Launcher

~LG Messages

~LG Music

~LG Phone

~LG Keyboard

~LG InCall UI

~LG Quick Memo

~LG Quick Remote

~LG Settings

~LG SystemUI

~LG Weather