Senpa.io is a massively multiplayer online action game created by the players of Agar.

Players control one or more cells in a map representing a petri dish. The goal is to gain as much mass as possible by eating agar and cells smaller than the player's cell while avoiding larger ones which can eat the player's cells. Each player starts with one cell, but players can split a cell into two once it reaches a sufficient mass, allowing them to control multiple cells

Warning! Game is very addicting and takes form you a lot of effort to survive in game with so many action.

So if you die just on the start, be patient, and improve your skills :)

Available game modes:

- FFA

- Multibox (Dual Agar mode)

New game modes with more action are coming soon!