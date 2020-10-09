Join or Sign In

Senegal Radios: Music & News for iOS

By sydney nichols Free

Developer's Description

By sydney nichols

Senegal Radios brings a huge collection of your favorite radios and FM stations from Senegal streaming live to your iOS devices!!

Radios from Senegal include:

Sngal la proximit

Bamtaare FM 103.4

Medinabaye FM

Aqoolaand FM 92.6

Soxna FM 99.9

Sud FM 98.5

King FM Dakar 99.4

Haayoo FM 106.9

Radios Soninkes

Kaffrine FM 88.5

Damga Kanael FM 92.2

MBAO FM 105.9 and MORE!!!!

PS: All Senegal News and radios streams are live streams and will only be available 24 hours if the radio stations broadcast 24 hours. Those stations that broadcast limited hours will be available only when it is broadcasting live in local time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
