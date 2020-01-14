Ecoutez Gratuitement et en illimit Les Plus Grands frappe Internationaux ET Africains : Pop, Dance , rap, rock, rnb , afro, etc. , ET DECOUVREZ also Les Nouveaux artistes Africains et sngalais .

Senegal radios brings collection of your favorite radios and FM stations from Senegal streaming live on your iOS Devices .

Now enjoy listening to the online radio broadcasts and music from Senegal live on your phones and tablet devices with just tap of a button, no matter where you are. .

-Full background play

-Add stations to Favourite page

-Search Station option

-Notification bar with play/stop button

-Listen to the best Senegal Radio Stations on your device. Music, News, Sports etc...

Channel list:

Al fayda, Senegal

Pete FM,Senegal

RFM,Senegal

Seneweb Radios- Dakar

Sud FM Senradio

Zik FM, Senegal

FM Senegal 103.1

NGOR FM, Senegal

AlloDakar Radio Tam Tam- Best of Senegal