Are you looking to sell something, raise funds, or find a great deal? SellCast is here to help make your life easier. Its where anyone can go to sell their stuff, find great deals, or even crowdfund all using LIVE video! SellCast even handles payments instantly and securely all from within the app.

SellCast is a LIVE mobile streaming marketplace utilizing LIVE video broadcasting technology where sellers can create and host their own sales events and LIVE video broadcast auctions to sell directly to their social media followers and viewers. Viewers can shop, chat, and interact instantly with broadcasters in real-time during LIVE video streams.

With SellCast You Can:

Buy or sell just about anything including but not limited to: antiques, artwork, cars, clothes, electronics, jewelry, even real estate.

Crowdfund your next project by using persuasive LIVE video broadcasting

Earn cash by performing LIVE using PayCast!

SellCast allows sellers to create and host their own sales events using LIVE video broadcasting, bridging the gap between buyers and sellers. Buyers can shop and interact instantly with sellers in real time by using the chat feature during LIVE video streams. SellCast can also connect to your social media accounts to help turn your sale into a social event!

Our mission is simple: To revolutionize the online marketplace & change the way you engage with your audience forever!

APP FEATURES:

SellCast:

SellCast takes the online sales experience and tailors it to the buyer. Want to sell a watch? Its easy! Just enter the description of the item you are selling detailing all the features about the watch, set a price, & press START! Its that easy! No blurry photos! Buyers see exactly what theyre getting in high definition LIVE video broadcast before paying a single penny!

BidCast:

BidCast takes all of the hassles & frustrations with existing online auction portals & throws them out the window. Auction anything you want, wherever you are by simply pointing your mobile devices camera at the item, & clicking a button! As users bid they can ask questions in real time using the chat function while they continue to bid! This allows users to know exactly what theyre bidding on. When the auction reaches a price you like, you can end the auction, & get PAID instantly! If you don't get the price you want, you can choose to list your broadcast as a SellCast listing in the classifieds section where buyers can view your listing and be able to buy or give you an offer.

PayCast:

PayCast allows a broadcaster to showcase a service or talent to an audience LIVE. Each event broadcasts out to multiple viewers at the same time. Events can be purchased using an on-screen Button. PayCast allows you to explore a whole new dimension of LIVE video broadcast and get paid for your broadcast/services instantly.

CrowdCast:

CrowdCast is the new way to crowdfund! You set reward levels for contributions to your project or promotion. For every contribution that hits a reward target, the buyer receives a reward. It's crowdfunding, LIVE & on mobile. By offering rewards and using LIVE video broadcasting, buyers feel closer to the creators and become a part of the team because they are! Crowdfund your next project with CrowdCast!

