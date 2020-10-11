Selfie With Wonpil(DAY6) : Unique selfie application with idols.

Selfie With Wonpil(DAY6) allows you to create selfies with your favorite celebrities and Edit your photos in seconds. Add photos from Gallery or take a selfie from camera and use this app to create selfie. Edit your photos with many editing tools. This application allows you to add multiple photo effects and create stunning photos.

Selfie is trending now a day. Millions of people post selfies on social media.

Using:

Launch Selfie with producer Selfie With Wonpil(DAY6), then click Open Media

Choose a photo or take a photo using the camera or Photo Gallery

Edit, crop, rotate your photos

Rearrange the frame with your creativity

See your photos in the gallery

Share photos to Facebook Messenger Facebook twitter Instagram Whatsapp Line to your friends.

Receiving a lot of user feedback, we have launched the Selfie With Selfie With Wonpil(DAY6) application, and thousands of people have downloaded and tried this wonderful application. What are you waiting for! Download the app right now to have great moments with your idol !!

Wish you have moments of fun!