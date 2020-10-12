Join or Sign In

Self Shield: AI Driven Health Checkup & Monitoring for Android

By Commonwealth Centre for Digital Health (CWCDH)

Developer's Description

By Commonwealth Centre for Digital Health (CWCDH)

Self Shield is an App that can support you keep track of your health and protect both yourself as well as others. It uses advance AI based analytics to assess the symptoms that you disclose, existing medical conditions, your state of breathing and other data to determine your health and keep track of your progress. This will allow you to identify a deterioration in your health early and seek medical advise.

Self Shield App can also enable you to enrol into a Self-Shield Programme, when such programmes are available in your country, and obtain medical care based on your need. This will avoid unnecessary delays and will help healthcare teams to respond quickly and efficiently.

The tool can also help healthcare services to respond effectively to crisis situations and provide the services to the most vulnerable people utilising the resources optimally.

Self Shield can also help maintain safe working and social environments by rewarding users for good behaviour as they engage in self-health checking on a regular basis.

The Self Shield App was developed by the Commonwealth Centre for Digital Health (CWCDH), a nonprofit organisation registered in the UK. It is part of an ongoing research and development initiative involving academic institutions, medical and engineering professionals, governments and donor agencies aimed at developing technologies to support remote health monitoring particularly for the most vulnerable populations in the world. By using this app, you will be supporting a wider initiative that contributes to the uplifting of health and wellbeing of many people across the globe.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.9

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

