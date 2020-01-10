Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me (Official Video) HD video offline

LYRICS

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

You set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus

Cause it wasnt yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose colored glasses all distorted

You set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin

When it wasnt yours

Wed always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

You tore me down and now its showing

In two months you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing

Wed always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dancing was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

You set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus-

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to hate you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love love yeah

To love love yeah

To love yeah

And now the chapter is closed and done

And now its goodbye

Its goodbye for us