Selena Gomez - Lose You To Love Me (Official Video) HD video offline
LYRICS
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
You set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorus
Cause it wasnt yours
I saw the signs and I ignored it
Rose colored glasses all distorted
You set fire to my purpose
And I let it burn
You got off on the hurtin
When it wasnt yours
Wed always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
I gave my all and they all know it
You tore me down and now its showing
In two months you replaced us
Like it was easy
Made me think I deserved it
In the thick of healing
Wed always go into it blindly
I needed to lose you to find me
This dancing was killing me softly
I needed to hate you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
You promised the world and I fell for it
I put you first and you adored it
You set fires to my forest
And you let it burn
Sang off key in my chorus-
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to hate you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
I needed to lose you to love me
To love love yeah
To love love yeah
To love yeah
And now the chapter is closed and done
And now its goodbye
Its goodbye for us
