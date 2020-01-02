The application is designed specifically for sending images from an android device to FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver kiosk via Wi-Fi connection. You can select the photos for print, anytime and anywhere with this application.
Step 1: Start up the application and select your photos to order
Step 2: Send selected photos via Wi-Fi connection
It makes so easy the print from your smartphone!
Note:
This application works only with "FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver", and will not work with other softwares.
This application may not work with some android devices.
