The application is designed specifically for sending images from an android device to FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver kiosk via Wi-Fi connection. You can select the photos for print, anytime and anywhere with this application.

Step 1: Start up the application and select your photos to order

Step 2: Send selected photos via Wi-Fi connection

It makes so easy the print from your smartphone!

Note:

This application works only with "FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver", and will not work with other softwares.

This application may not work with some android devices.