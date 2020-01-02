X

Select & Go for Android

By FUJIFILM Corporation Free

Developer's Description

By FUJIFILM Corporation

The application is designed specifically for sending images from an android device to FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver kiosk via Wi-Fi connection. You can select the photos for print, anytime and anywhere with this application.

Step 1: Start up the application and select your photos to order

Step 2: Send selected photos via Wi-Fi connection

It makes so easy the print from your smartphone!

Note:

This application works only with "FUJIFILM Express Print Order Receiver", and will not work with other softwares.

This application may not work with some android devices.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.1

General

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

