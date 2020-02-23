Seerat of Hazrat Imam Hussain(R.A):

Al-Hussain ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib was a grandson of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) and a son of Ali ibn Abi Talib and Muhammad's daughter Fatimah. He is an important figure in Islam as he was a member of the Household of Muhammad and the People of the Cloak, as well as the third Shia Imam.

Imam Husayn (AS) has saved Islam from oblivion by offering his timely sacrifice to draw the line of demarcation between Truth and Falsehood.

***Topics***

* Seerat of Imam Hussain R.A.

* Imam Hussain R.A ky Fazail or Munaqib.

* Imam Hussain ky Bat karne ka Tariq.

* Seerat e Imam Hussain ibn Ali R.A.

***Feature***

* Book is in Urdu Langauge.

* Easy to read with max Zoom feature.