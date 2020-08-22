Join or Sign In

Security Trust & Savings Bank for iOS

By Security Trust and Savings Bank Free

Developer's Description

By Security Trust and Savings Bank

Gain the freedom and power to bank on your schedule

Youre a busy person. Its not always convenient to stop by our office or call us to do things like check your account balance or transfer money. Mobile Banking gives you an easy way to manage your accounts when its convenient for you.

Why you should enroll in Mobile Banking today?

You can access your accounts any time you want, day or night, 24/7.

Stay up on your account balances easily.

Easily move money between your checking and savings accounts.

Make loan payments directly from your account no writing checks or buying stamps!

Find our nearest branch or ATM.

Deposit checks right from your phone or tablet.*

*Deposits made via Mobile Banking may not be available for immediate withdrawal; please see our funds availability policy for more information.

Contact Us

Email support@securitybanksl.com

Visit our webpage: https://www.securitybanksl.com

Member FDIC

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.1.20

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 20.1.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
