Section H wStore - Buy & Sell for iOS

By Henry Skull

Developer's Description

By Henry Skull

BUY high quality White or Private Label products, BRAND as your own, and RESELL on marketplaces, eg @ Amazon, Ebay, Instacart, Etsy, etc.

Low, BULK & Wholesale Prices!

FREE Shipping Available!

Section H wStore is an A.I & Blockchain powered White and Private Label Marketplace, dedicated to providing secured access to verified white and private label manufacturers/suppliers.

Our Purpose

The purpose of Section H wStore, is to enable entrepreneurs, brands and sellers, in securely purchasing products directly from white and private label manufacturers/suppliers in the United States, with peace of mind.

Giving all buyers happy encounters during their time spent purchasing on Section H wStore, is what we require all our sellers to always strive for.

Our Categories

Our categories includes:

Electronics, Computers & Office | Clothing, Shoes, Jewelry & Watches | Beauty & Health | Books & Audible | Sports & Outdoors | Automotive, Industrial & Scientific | Movies & Music | Toys, Kids & Baby | Home, Garden & Tools | Pet Supplies | Handmade | Grocery & Gourmet Food.

Top Features/Benefits

*Large and growing database of verified White and Private Label manufacturers/suppliers in the United States.

*Open disputes; request and receive refunds when you do not receive the exact product you paid for.

*Buy your products securely online with just few clicks, using the highest encryption technology.

*Compare products from multiple sellers/vendors with our Compare Tool.

*Social Networking and Messaging system, intelligently integrated.

*Powered by A.I. & Blockchain to give you a personalized and smart shopping experience.

*Social Network community between buyers and manufacturers/suppliers, which facilitates a more streamlined, effective and efficient communication channel between all parties.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
