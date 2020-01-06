It has been many years since you left the manor, but have never forgotten that some children disappeared there. One day you decide to take a trip to the manor to try to clarify the events that took place there.

Why did the children disappeared?

Are you ready for the truth?

Can you solve the mystery?

Try in this amazing Point and Click!

Features:

- Based on the Point and Click games

- Wonderful graphics that envelop you in history

- Lots of items to collect and puzzles to solve

- An incredible Soundtrack

- Auto-Saved

- HD Graphics

- All items tagged

- NO hidden objects

- Clue book

- Translated into: Spanish, English, Italian, French, German.