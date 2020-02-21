Enjoy the hunting game with deep sea animals to hunt. In this game, you have 3 different types of modes:

1. Shark Hunting Mode:

Kill all sharks, whales and other sea animals.

2. Scuba Diving Mode:

Dive with scuba and explore underwater sea life at island.

3. Revenge - Attack Mode of Shark:

Take also control of shark that is chasing scuba divers. Spear hunters will shoot at you so attack them and escape.

This is a game designed for the fishing enthusiasts. Play spear fishing at deep. Use your gun to hunt dolphins peeking above water. Take aim striking pin and avoid damage fish and catches hooked fish with spear. Enjoy this swim simulator and remember blue and sharks can attack.