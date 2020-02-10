X

Scripture Scramble | Learn the Bible Books for iOS

By Ryan Katri Free

Developer's Description

By Ryan Katri

Scripture Scramble is comprised of two games to help you learn the order of the books of the Bible, according to the New World Translation (JW Library app) published by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society. Use these games to improve your digital "muscle memory" to quickly find referenced scriptures in the JW Library App during Public Talks and other meeting parts. Multiplayer mode is a fun way for children to learn the order of the Bible books during family worship.

The games included are:

SCRAMBLE

The Bible books are arranged alphabetically when you start the game.

See how fast you can put both the Hebrew and the Christian Greek Scriptures in the correct order.

Tap, hold, and drag to move the book into the correct position.

SEEK & FIND

In rapid succession, Bible books are selected at random and displayed on-screen.

Tap correctly on the Bible book displayed, and then another book pops up for you to find.

Locate 10 randomly chosen books as fast as you can

See if you are fast enough to make it to the top of the leaderboard!

SEEK & FIND - MULTIPLAYER

Tap on Multiplayer to play Seek & Find against family, friends, and other players.

Match leaderboards show who is fastest!

Perfect activity for a portion of your family worship evening.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping