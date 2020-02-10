Scripture Scramble is comprised of two games to help you learn the order of the books of the Bible, according to the New World Translation (JW Library app) published by the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society. Use these games to improve your digital "muscle memory" to quickly find referenced scriptures in the JW Library App during Public Talks and other meeting parts. Multiplayer mode is a fun way for children to learn the order of the Bible books during family worship.

The games included are:

SCRAMBLE

The Bible books are arranged alphabetically when you start the game.

See how fast you can put both the Hebrew and the Christian Greek Scriptures in the correct order.

Tap, hold, and drag to move the book into the correct position.

SEEK & FIND

In rapid succession, Bible books are selected at random and displayed on-screen.

Tap correctly on the Bible book displayed, and then another book pops up for you to find.

Locate 10 randomly chosen books as fast as you can

See if you are fast enough to make it to the top of the leaderboard!

SEEK & FIND - MULTIPLAYER

Tap on Multiplayer to play Seek & Find against family, friends, and other players.

Match leaderboards show who is fastest!

Perfect activity for a portion of your family worship evening.